Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities
According to Angel Commodities, LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 1 percent at $5529/t. Prices are expected to trade lower today as high inventories at both LME and Shanghai warehouses will add to supply woes.
Angel Commodities' report on Copper
LME Copper prices plunged by 2.6 percent last week and had touched five-month lows as the risk appetite was sharply low ahed of crucial FOMC statement and French election results.
Outlook
LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 1 percent at $5529/t. Prices are expected to trade lower today as high inventories at both LME and Shanghai warehouses will add to supply woes. Also, China reported a trade surplus in April but both imports and exports fell short of expectations. We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today.
