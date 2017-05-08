App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 08, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 1 percent at $5529/t. Prices are expected to trade lower today as high inventories at both LME and Shanghai warehouses will add to supply woes.

Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper


LME Copper prices plunged by 2.6 percent last week and had touched five-month lows as the risk appetite was sharply low ahed of crucial FOMC statement and French election results.


Outlook


LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 1 percent at $5529/t. Prices are expected to trade lower today as high inventories at both LME and Shanghai warehouses will add to supply woes. Also, China reported a trade surplus in April but both imports and exports fell short of expectations. We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.