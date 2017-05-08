Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices plunged by 2.6 percent last week and had touched five-month lows as the risk appetite was sharply low ahed of crucial FOMC statement and French election results.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 1 percent at $5529/t. Prices are expected to trade lower today as high inventories at both LME and Shanghai warehouses will add to supply woes. Also, China reported a trade surplus in April but both imports and exports fell short of expectations. We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today.

