Expect Copper prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices traded higher by 0.5 percent at $5682/t although geopolitical tensions in Europe coupled with upcoming FOMC meeting kept investors away from risky assets. Besides, Chinese demand woes continued to hurt following recent Moody’s downgrade and weak imports data. Moody’s downgraded Chinese sovereign debt rating on 23rd May’17 for the first time since 1989, adding to slew of worries regarding growth of the mainland nation.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.08 percent at $5678/t. Prices are expected to trade higher today as Chinese manufacturing PMI data showed factory activity accelerated more than expected in May, providing some relief after a string of weak economic data from the nation. We expect MCX copper prices to trade higher today.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.