May 31, 2017 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Copper prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.3 percent at $5672/t. We expect MCX copper prices to trade higher today.

Expect Copper prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper


LME Copper prices traded flat at $5656/t yesterday as investors were wary ahead of opening of Chinese markets after a four-day long holiday. Also, geopolitical tensions in Europe coupled with upcoming FOMC meeting kept investors away from risky assets.


Outlook


LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.3 percent at $5672/t. Prices are expected to trade higher today as Chinese manufacturing PMI data showed factory activity accelerated more than expected in May, providing some relief after a string of weak economic data from the nation. We expect MCX copper prices to trade higher today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

