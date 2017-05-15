Expect Copper prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices fell 0.5 percent to close the week at $5559/t as unfavourable economic data releases from China weighed on the leader metal. Chinese consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.2 percent year on year in April, well below the government's annual target of around 3 percent set for 2017.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.5 percent at $5590/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as the metal got a new lease of life after infrastructure spending optimism spurred after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged $124 billion on Sunday for his new Silk Road plan.

Also, Chinese banks extended 1.1 trillion yuan ($US159 billion) in net new Yuan loans in April. However, Chinese industrial production and retail sales both missed estimates, adding to a list of disappointing data releases. We expect MCX copper prices to trade higher today.

