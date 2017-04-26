Expect Copper prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices gained 0.9 percent to $5706/t as Euro continued its rally against the dollar past five and half month highs after Emmanuel Macron emerged victorious in the first round of French Presidential elections.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.2 percent at $5716/t. Prices are expected to trade higher today as optimism in global markets ahead of Trump’s proposal to make steep cuts in corporate taxes and repatriation of offshore corporate profits.

Also, rising prospects of victory of pro-growth centrist Emmanuel Macron in the French elections will boost risk appetite. We expect MCX copper prices to trade higher today.

