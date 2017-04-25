App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Copper prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect MCX copper prices to trade higher today.

Expect Copper prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices gained 0.6 percent to $5655/t as risk appetite returned after centrist Emmanuel Macron took the lead in the first round of French Presidential elections. This pushed Euro to five and a half month against the DX, boosting dollar denominated metals.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.7 percent at $5692.5/t. Prices are expected to trade higher today as optimism in markets owing to rising prospects of victory of pro-growth centrist Emmanuel Macron in the French elections and absence of any news of disturbances between the US and North Korea. We expect MCX copper prices to trade higher today.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

