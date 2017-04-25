Expect Copper prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices gained 0.6 percent to $5655/t as risk appetite returned after centrist Emmanuel Macron took the lead in the first round of French Presidential elections. This pushed Euro to five and a half month against the DX, boosting dollar denominated metals.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.7 percent at $5692.5/t. Prices are expected to trade higher today as optimism in markets owing to rising prospects of victory of pro-growth centrist Emmanuel Macron in the French elections and absence of any news of disturbances between the US and North Korea. We expect MCX copper prices to trade higher today.

