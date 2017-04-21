Expect Copper prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

On Thursday, LME Copper prices rose 1.2 percent to $5623/t, although the National Statistics Bureau data showed China’s refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to 764,000 tonnes, it’s highest since at least December 2015.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.5 percent at $5652/t. Prices are expected to trade higher today on bargain hunting at lower levels. Investors will be cautious ahead of French elections this weekend. We expect MCX copper prices to trade higher today.

