you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 15, 2017 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Copper prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.07 percent at $5695/t. We expect MCX copper prices to trade higher today.

Angel Commodities' report on Copper


LME Copper prices declined by 0.3 percent to close at $5699/t. LME Copper stocks fell by 1.3 percent on Monday and closed last week at 276,875 tonnes, a 25,750 tonne, or 9% decline from the prior week.


Outlook


LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.07 percent at $5695/t. Prices are expected to trade higher today as better than expected Industrial Production and Retail sales numbers from China will act as a positive factor while supply disruptions in Chile will also support prices. We expect MCX copper prices to trade higher today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

