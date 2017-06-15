Expect Copper prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices declined by 0.3 percent to close at $5699/t. LME Copper stocks fell by 1.3 percent on Monday and closed last week at 276,875 tonnes, a 25,750 tonne, or 9% decline from the prior week.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.07 percent at $5695/t. Prices are expected to trade higher today as better than expected Industrial Production and Retail sales numbers from China will act as a positive factor while supply disruptions in Chile will also support prices. We expect MCX copper prices to trade higher today.

