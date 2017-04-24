Apr 24, 2017 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.
Sushil Finance's report on Copper
Copper suffered a third week of losses amid a broad decline for industrial metals on Friday as worries over political instability and global demand prompted investors to cut bets on higher prices.
Outlook
We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.
