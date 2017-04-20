Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Copper

Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.

Outlook

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

