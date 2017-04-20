Apr 20, 2017 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.
Sushil Finance's report on Copper
Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.
Outlook
We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.
For all commodities report, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.