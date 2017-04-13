Apr 13, 2017 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.
Sushil Finance's report on Copper
Copper slid to three-month lows on Wednesday as a tentative recovery in broader financial markets lost steam, with geopolitical tensions and fading hopes of a boost to U.S. demand putting pressure on prices.
Outlook
We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.
