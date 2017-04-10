Apr 10, 2017 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.
Sushil Finance's report on Copper
Copper fell on Friday after a U.S. missile strike on Syria prompted investors to move out of riskier assets while the biggest sell-off in Chinese steel futures in two months spilled over into industrial metals.
Outlook
We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.
For all commodities report, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.