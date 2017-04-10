Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Copper

Copper fell on Friday after a U.S. missile strike on Syria prompted investors to move out of riskier assets while the biggest sell-off in Chinese steel futures in two months spilled over into industrial metals.

Outlook

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

