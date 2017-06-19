Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Copper

Copper steadied on Friday but was still on track for its biggest weekly drop since early May as markets priced in a higher U.S. interest rate environment that would support the dollar.

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates this week and indicated further tightening before year-end, boosting the dollar and making commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Outlook

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

