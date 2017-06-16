Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Copper

Copper fell for a fourth day on Thursday after the Federal Reserve lifted U.S. interest rates and took a more hawkish than expected stance on future policy, boosting the dollar and weighing on assets priced in the U.S. currency.

Outlook

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

