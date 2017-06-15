Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Copper

Copper was pushed lower ahead of an anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate rise later on Wednesday that is expected to strengthen the dollar, making industrial metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Outlook

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

