Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Copper

London copper drifted lower on Tuesday as trade entered the northern hemisphere summer lull and markets waited on China data for fresh directional cues.

Outlook

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.