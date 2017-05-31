May 31, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance
Sushil Finance's report on Copper
Copper edged lower in quiet trade on Tuesday as the market waited for top metals consumer China to return from a public holiday and data on Wednesday that is expected to show a slowdown in Chinese industrial growth.
Outlook
We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.
