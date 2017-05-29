Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.
Sushil Finance's report on Copper
Copper pulled back from the previous session's three-week high on Friday as momentum sparked by a strike at one of the world's biggest copper mines, Indonesia's Grasberg, eased ahead of the long weekend break in China, the U.S. and Britain.
Outlook
We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.