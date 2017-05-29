Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Copper

Copper pulled back from the previous session's three-week high on Friday as momentum sparked by a strike at one of the world's biggest copper mines, Indonesia's Grasberg, eased ahead of the long weekend break in China, the U.S. and Britain.

Outlook

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

