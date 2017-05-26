Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Copper

Copper prices hit three-week highs on Thursday as worries about prolonged disruptions at the giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia triggered short-covering before a long holiday weekend in Europe and top consumer China.

Outlook

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

