Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Copper

Copper prices rose on Thursday as funds cut bearish bets, but the sustainability of gains will depend on industrial activity and investment data from top consumer China next week.

Outlook

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

