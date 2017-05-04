Expect Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Copper

Copper tumbled 3.5 percent on Wednesday after hitting a three-week high in the previous session, as supply fears were eased by a large rise in stocks and worries over Chinese demand pulled down prices of steel and iron ore.

Outlook

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

