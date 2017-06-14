Expect base metal prices to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on base metal

Nickel prices touched the lo west in a year on Tuesday and zinc also slid, pressured by a fall in Chinese steel prices and ahead of expected weaker Chinese data. The data on Chinese retail sales, industrial growth and urban investment is due on Wednesday and consensus forecasts are weaker for all three. The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate in a decision scheduled for Wednesday, but this is largely priced into the market, Bain added. Industry sources said that shorts on the front month ShFE were being forced to cover their positions. Since ShFE accepts mostly Chinese brands for delivery against its front month futures contract, the spillover effect into LME may be limited, they said.

Outlook

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

