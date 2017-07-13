Exit Triveni Engineering, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "Triveni Engineering and Industries looks weak technically. I would suggest getting out of it. There is no point because the trend in that is suggesting that there is further erosion in value. So, I would suggest getting out of it."

Triveni Engineering and Industries ended at Rs 74.70, down Rs 2.65, or 3.43 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 100 and 52-week low Rs 58.05 on 25 April, 2017 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.