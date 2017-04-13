App
Apr 13, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Exit Reliance Infrastructure, says Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com is of the view that one may exit Reliance Infrastructure on rally.

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "There is a lot of work is there to be done in the infrastructure space in the next few years. The Modi government is working hard but there are other infrastructure stories which are much better. My take is that Reliance Infrastructure can be exited in a rally and get into some other good fundamentally strong infra stocks."

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 635.35 and 52-week low Rs 489.50 on 09 September, 2016 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.

