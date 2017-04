Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "So far Orchid Pharma has formed a base here. The structure is weak, so it has just formed a base and has given a breakout at Rs 29. Even if it does go up it is likely to find resistances, stiff resistance closer to Rs 36, one should exit there."

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 45.90 and 52-week low Rs 23.70 on 22 April, 2016 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.