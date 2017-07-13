App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 13, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Exit GVK Power on rallies: Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com is of the view that one may exit GVK Power on rallies.

Vijay Chopra
Vijay Chopra
enochventure.com

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "Once you gets a rally, GVK Power & Infrastructure is trading around Rs 7.50, if it gets around Rs 9-9.50, one should get out and get into some other stock which can give at least a return on the investment. I don’t see any magic happening in the next few years in this company."

"Secondly, most of the infrastructure companies have been debt laden heavily and to pare the debt, to service this debt has been a big problem. Now, this company has to do something phenomenal to get out of this debt trap. So my sense is one should get out and get into maybe a safer company, maybe a BHEL which looks good at these levels which has the potential of going up Rs 40-50. So, one should definitely switch and exit on rallies," he added.

tags #GVK Power & Infrastructure #Stocks Views #Vijay Chopra

