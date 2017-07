Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "Today's move in AU Small Finance Bank is bad. So I would say exit. If you want to hold it, for God's sake have a stoploss below Rs 540."

At 15:02 hrs AU Small Finance Bank was quoting at Rs 593.90, down Rs 97.15, or 14.06 percent on the BSE.