you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 04, 2017 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EXCLUSIVE: LIC asks UCO Bank to appoint a nominee from LIC on bank’s board

LIC’s demand comes after its stake in Kolkata-based bank increased to 17 percent

ByHimadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor | Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol News

India's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation or LIC has asked UCO Bank to induct a nominee from LIC on the board of UCO Bank, sources in know told Moneycontrol.

LIC’s demand comes after its stake in Kolkata-based bank increased to 17 percent.

According to a source who spoke to Moneycontrol, bank may soon announce extra ordinary general meeting to take shareholder’s approval for inducting a nominee on the bank’s board.

If approved, this would the first time LIC nominee will be appointed on the board of UCO Bank since 2003. So far, only nominee from the Reserve Bank of India is on the Board of UCO Bank.

At present, there are 6 members on the Board of Directors of UCO Bank. RK Takkar is the Managing Director & CEO, Charan Singh and G. Subramania Iyer are executive directors and Sindhu Pillai, Arvind Sharma, and Anil Sharma are directors on the board.

