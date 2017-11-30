Excel Realty gains 5% on robust Q2 numbers, bonus issue

Share price of Excel Realty N Infra rose more than 5 percent intraday Thursday on the back of bonus issue announcement.

"... board at its meeting held on November 30 has considered, approved and decided to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1."

The company will issue bonus share by way of capitalization of security premium and/or free reserves subject to the approval of the members in through postal ballot of the company.

The company has reported net profit at Rs 16.8 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 against Rs 13 lakh in the same quarter last year.

At 13:15 hrs Excel Realty N Infra was quoting at Rs 131.75, up Rs 3.65, or 2.85 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 135.90 and 52-week low Rs 32.25 on 27 November, 2017 and 03 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.05 percent below its 52-week high and 308.53 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil