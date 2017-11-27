App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Excel Industries, PSP Projects up 7-8% on strong Q2 numbers

PSP Projects has doubled its net profit in the quarter ended September 2017 (Q2) at Rs 12.7 crore against Rs 6.3 crore in a year ago period.

Shares of Excel Industries and PSP Projects gained 7-8 percent intraday Monday on the back of strong Q2 (July-September) numbers.

PSP Projects has doubled its net profit in the quarter ended September 2017 (Q2) at Rs 12.7 crore against Rs 6.3 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue has increased 80 percent to Rs 139.6 crore versus Rs 77.6 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 65.8 percent at Rs 18.6 crore and EBITDA margin was at 13.4 percent.

Excel Industries has registered 67 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 11 crore versus Rs 6.6 crore.

Revenue was down at Rs 130.26 crore versus Rs 132.44 crore.

EBITDA was up 56 percent at Rs 21.7 crore and margin was up 500 bps at 16.7 percent.

At 12:35 hrs PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 438, up 2.28 percent and Excel Industries was quoting at Rs 633.40, up 5.51 percent, touched a 52-week high of Rs 650.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

