App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 06, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everest Organics up 5% on US FDA approval to Kerala unit

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had inspected its manufacturing facility at Aroor village between February 27 and March 3, 2017.

Everest Organics up 5% on US FDA approval to Kerala unit

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Everest Organics were higher by 5 percent intraday on Tuesday after a successful check of its facility by the US drug regulator.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had inspected its manufacturing facility at Aroor village between February 27 and March 3, 2017.

Earlier in March, the stock was locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 72.70 amid high volumes after successful completion of USFDA inspection at Andhra Pradesh unit.

"USFDA inspected facility at Aroor village, from February 27 to March 3. There is only one observation," the pharmaceutical company said in its filing.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market #Nifty #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.