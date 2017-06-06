Everest Organics up 5% on US FDA approval to Kerala unit

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Everest Organics were higher by 5 percent intraday on Tuesday after a successful check of its facility by the US drug regulator.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had inspected its manufacturing facility at Aroor village between February 27 and March 3, 2017.

Earlier in March, the stock was locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 72.70 amid high volumes after successful completion of USFDA inspection at Andhra Pradesh unit.

"USFDA inspected facility at Aroor village, from February 27 to March 3. There is only one observation," the pharmaceutical company said in its filing.