App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everest Industries rises 8% on robust Q4 numbers

The company has recommended a dividend at 10 percent (Re 1) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Everest Industries rises 8% on robust Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Everest Industries share price rose more than 8 percent intraday Thursday on robust numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4).

The company's Q4 net profit increased by 18.5 percent at Rs 14.1 crore versus Rs 11.9 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income of the company was down 4 percent at Rs 323.7 crore versus Rs 337.3 crore.

The company's operating profit (EBITDA) was up 4.4 percent at Rs 28.3 crore and EBITDA margin was up at 8.7 percent.

The company has recommended a dividend at 10 percent (Re 1) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

At 10:08 hrs Everest Industries was quoting at Rs 268.50, up Rs 18.15, or 7.25 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 328 and 52-week low Rs 182 on 04 July, 2016 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month EPS was at Rs 0.17 per share and price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 1,580.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 225.30 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 1.19.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Everest Industries

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.