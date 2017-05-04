Everest Industries rises 8% on robust Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Everest Industries share price rose more than 8 percent intraday Thursday on robust numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4).

The company's Q4 net profit increased by 18.5 percent at Rs 14.1 crore versus Rs 11.9 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income of the company was down 4 percent at Rs 323.7 crore versus Rs 337.3 crore.

The company's operating profit (EBITDA) was up 4.4 percent at Rs 28.3 crore and EBITDA margin was up at 8.7 percent.

The company has recommended a dividend at 10 percent (Re 1) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

At 10:08 hrs Everest Industries was quoting at Rs 268.50, up Rs 18.15, or 7.25 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 328 and 52-week low Rs 182 on 04 July, 2016 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month EPS was at Rs 0.17 per share and price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 1,580.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 225.30 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 1.19.

Posted by Rakesh Patil