EURINR is expected to trade sideways to higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the yesterday’s trading session, Euro spot traded higher by 0.2 0 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 30 percent (EURINR) owing to strong consumer sentiment that has climbed to its highest in a amid stronger growth and falling unemployment. Furthermore, weakness in the US Dollar Index after the US President Trump tweeted a post congratulating Saudi Arabia - and himself - for cracking down on Qatar for alleged terrorism financing. All the above factors boosted the demand for the shared currency. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade sideways to higher as markets play safe prior to the UK snap election and ECB monetary policy.

EURINR spot is likely to trade sideways to higher as markets play safe prior to the UK snap election and ECB monetary policy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.