EURINR is expected to trade sideways to higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Euro spot traded higher by 2.46 percent (EURUSD) and 2.96 percent (EURINR) in the last week owing to persistent worries in the global markets with respect to Trump’s administration which dented the demand for the American currency in turn favoring the shared currency. In a recent comment, one of the ECB board members Benoit Coeure said that the ECB should not wait too long before paring back stimulus once it is convinced that inflation has recovered. Euro zone inflation is now just under 2% and its growth is on its best run for years. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade sideways to higher as Euro zone finance ministers and the Inter national Monetary Fund will seek a deal today on Greek debt relief that balances the IMF's demand for a clear "when and how" with Germany's preference for "only if necessary" and "details later" .

Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade sideways to higher as Euro zone finance ministers and the Inter national Monetary Fund will seek a deal today on Greek debt relief that balances the IMF's demand for a clear "when and how" with Germany's preference for "only if necessary" and "details later" .

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.