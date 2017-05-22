App
May 22, 2017 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade sideways to higher: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Euro spot traded higher by 2.46 percent (EURUSD) and 2.96 percent (EURINR) in the last week owing to persistent worries in the global markets with respect to Trump’s administration which dented the demand for the American currency in turn favoring the shared currency.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


Euro spot traded higher by 2.46 percent (EURUSD) and 2.96 percent  (EURINR) in the last week owing to persistent worries in the global markets with respect to Trump’s administration which dented the demand for the American currency in turn favoring the shared  currency. In a recent comment, one of the ECB board members Benoit Coeure said that the ECB should not wait too long before paring back stimulus once it is convinced that inflation has recovered.  Euro zone inflation is now just under 2% and its growth is on its best run for years.  Today, EURINR spot is likely to  trade sideways to higher as  Euro zone finance ministers and the Inter national  Monetary Fund will seek a deal  today on Greek debt relief that  balances the IMF's demand for a clear "when and how" with  Germany's preference for "only if necessary" and "details later" .

OUTLOOK
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

