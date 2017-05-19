App
May 19, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade sideways to higher: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking,EURUSD spot traded lower by 0. 51 percent (EURUSD) while EURINR spot surged higher by 0.69 percent yesterday owing to persistent worries in the global markets with respect to Trump ’ s administration.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD spot traded lower by 0. 51 percent (EURUSD)  while EURINR  spot surged higher by 0.69 percent  yesterday owing to  persistent  worries in the global markets with respect to Trump ’ s administration. In a recent comment, one of  the ECB  board  members Benoit Coeure said that  the ECB  should not wait too long before paring back  stimulus once it is convinced that inflation has recovered . Euro zone inflation is now just under 2% and its growth is on its best run for years. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade sideways to higher.


OUTLOOK
Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade sideways to higher.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

