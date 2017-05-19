EURINR is expected to trade sideways to higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD spot traded lower by 0. 51 percent (EURUSD) while EURINR spot surged higher by 0.69 percent yesterday owing to persistent worries in the global markets with respect to Trump ’ s administration. In a recent comment, one of the ECB board members Benoit Coeure said that the ECB should not wait too long before paring back stimulus once it is convinced that inflation has recovered . Euro zone inflation is now just under 2% and its growth is on its best run for years. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade sideways to higher.

