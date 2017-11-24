EURINR is expected to trade sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Yesterday, EURINR spot depreciated by 0.16 on account of weak dollar and a euro positive sentiment in the market along with ECB minutes coming on a positive line. EURINR to move sideways in the coming trading session

