Nov 24, 2017 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking,Yesterday, EURINR to move sideways in the coming trading session.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


Yesterday, EURINR spot depreciated by 0.16 on account of weak dollar and a euro  positive sentiment in the market along with ECB  minutes coming on a positive line. EURINR to move sideways in the coming trading session

OUTLOOK
EURINR to move sideways in the coming trading session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

