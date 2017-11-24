EURINR is expected to trade sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking,Yesterday, EURINR to move sideways in the coming trading session.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
Yesterday, EURINR spot depreciated by 0.16 on account of weak dollar and a euro positive sentiment in the market along with ECB minutes coming on a positive line. EURINR to move sideways in the coming trading sessionOUTLOOK
