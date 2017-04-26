App
Apr 26, 2017 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURINR spot is likely to trade sideways in today’s trading session as U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a tax plan that would cut the upper corporate rate to 15 percent, pushing global equities higher.

EURINR is expected to trade sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Yesterday,  the  Euro currency spot traded  higher  by  0.5 percent  (EURUSD) and  0.6 percent  (EURINR) after the market favorite  Emmanuel Macron  won the first round of French elections alongside  Marine Le Pen  paving way for the  second round on May 7.  Moreover, robust releases of economic datasets from the zone like French manufacturing/service, German manufacturing/service and Final CPI added to the positive sentiments which boosted the demand for the shared currency.  Due to all the above factors, EURINR spot is likely to trade sideways in today’s trading session as U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a tax plan that would cut the upper corporate rate to 15 percent, pushing global equities higher.

OUTLOOK EURINR spot is likely to trade sideways in today’s trading session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

