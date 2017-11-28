EURINR is expected to trade sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Yesterday, EURINR spot appreciated by 0.46 on account of strength seen in US dollar during the trading session. Euro remained cautious despite the announcement to pursue Grand Coalition in Germany. EURINR is expected to trade sideways in the coming trading session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.