Nov 13, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade rise: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURINR spot (CMP: 75. 85) is expected to rise in the coming week as Euro - zone’s growth has been revised higher to 2.2 percent this year from previously reported 1.7 percent.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


Last week, EURINR spot surged by more than 1 percent after the European Union confirmed that Euro - zone’s economy was on track to post its fastest growth rate in a decade as political uncertainties that threatened to cast a shadow over the bloc this year largely failed to materialize. EURINR spot (CMP: 75. 85) is expected to rise in the coming week as Euro - zone’s growth has been revised higher to 2.2 percent this year from previously reported 1.7 percent.

OUTLOOK
EURINR spot (CMP: 75. 85) is expected to rise in the coming week as Euro - zone’s growth has been revised higher to 2.2 percent this year from previously reported 1.7 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

