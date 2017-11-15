EURINR is expected to trade rise: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Last week, EURINR spot surged by more than 1 percent after the European Union confirmed that Euro - zone’s economy was on track to post its fastest growth rate in a decade as political uncertainties that threatened to cast a shadow over the bloc this year largely failed to materialize. EURINR spot (CMP: 75. 85) is expected to rise in the coming week as Euro - zone’s growth has been revised higher to 2.2 percent this year from previously reported 1.7 percent.

