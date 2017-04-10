App
Apr 07, 2017 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Euro currency spot traded lower by 0.19 percent (EURUSD) and 0.79 percent (EURINR) in yesterday?s trading session as investors  discounted the outcome of the four hour French presidential debate  between the French candidates who spoke on varied issues  hampering France. From the debate, investors got a clue that most of the candidates were Euro skeptic which infused fears in the minds  keeping the shared currency lower.  Due to all the above factors, EURINR spot is expected to trade lower .

OUTLOOK Due to all the above factors, EURINR spot is expected to trade lower.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

