EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Euro currency spot traded lower by 0. 09 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 12 percent (EURINR) in yesterday?s trading session as investors played safe prior to the three - and - a - half hour presidential debate which lasted for four hours between the French candidates who spoke on varied issues hampering France. From the debate, investors got a clue that most of the candidates were Euroskeptic which infused fears in the minds keeping the shared currency lower. Due to all the above factors, EURINR spot is expected to trade lower.

