EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Yesterday, EURINR spot plunged by 0.38 percent as geo - political tensions which boosted the demand for the US dollar Index in turn turning negative for the shared currency. In today’s trading session, EURINR spot is expected to trade lower as lack of important economic datasets form the zone shall keep the trading volumes a bit light.

