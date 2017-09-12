EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURINR spot plunged by 0.49 percent as recent strength in the currency prompted the traders to book profits. Also, strength in the US Dollar Index added to the woes. However, sharp losses were capped as markets still discounted the tapering hint given by the ECB in its recent monetary policy meeting. In today’s trading session, EURINR spot is expected to lower.

OUTLOOK

