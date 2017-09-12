App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 12, 2017 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, sharp losses were capped as markets still discounted the tapering hint given by the ECB in its recent monetary policy meeting. In today’s trading session, EURINR spot is expected to lower

EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURINR spot plunged by 0.49 percent as recent strength in the currency prompted the traders to book profits. Also, strength in the US Dollar Index added to the woes.  However, sharp losses were capped as markets still discounted the tapering hint given by the ECB in its recent monetary policy meeting.  In today’s trading session, EURINR spot is expected to lower.

OUTLOOK

EURINR spot is expected to lower.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.