EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the last week, EURINR spot surged by 1. 29 percent after the ECB left the key rates unchanged and confirmed that asset purchases would continue at 60 billion euros ($71.76 billion) per month at least until December. The ECB President lowered inflation forecast and acknowledged currency factors into policy calculation. In today’s trading session, EURINR spot is expected to trade lower as recent strength in the currency shall prompt traders to book profits.

