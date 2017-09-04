EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURINR spot traded lower by 0.03 percent as markets discounted the recent warning given by the ECB president on Euro strength. It is to be noted that Euro strength increases the risk that QE tapering will be a slow-going process since a firmer currency has the effect of tightening. In today’s trading session, EURINR spot is expected to trade lower after ECB warns about Euro gains which shall keep the shared currency pressurized.

OUTLOOK

