Aug 31, 2017 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURINR spot is expected to trade lower on account of strong US Dollar Index which shall keep the shared currency pressurized.

EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURINR spot traded lower by 0. 83 percent as the robust release of employment data form the US pushed the US Dollar Index higher which acted against the Euro currency. Even the robust release of inflation data form Germany and Spain could help the Euro to soar higher; all thanks to the recent highs in the currency that prompted the traders to book profits. In today’s trading session, EURINR spot is expected to trade lower on account of strong US Dollar Index which shall keep the shared currency pressurized.

OUTLOOK

EURINR spot is expected to trade lower on account of strong US Dollar Index which shall keep the shared currency pressurized.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

