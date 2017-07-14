EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
Yesterday, EURINR spot fell by 0.11 percent as lack of important economic datasets form the nation kept the trading volumes a bit light. The German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that she was open to the creation of a finance minister and budget for the Euro - zone as proposed by French President Emmanuel Macro n. Moreover, France’s top central banker has pleaded with Germany to loosen its fiscal policy as part of a deal with his country to strengthen the Euro - zone. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower.OUTLOOK
