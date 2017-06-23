EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the yesterday’s trading session, EURUSD spot traded lower by 0.14 percent while EURINR rose by 0.11 percent owing to rupee depreciation. Reason behind the strength in shared currency i.e. Euro could be attributed to Britain PM’s serious offer on the rights of EU citizens – an issue both sides have said they would like to be resolved early in the talks. With respect to the contentious issue of the future rights of EU citizens , Theresa May stated that those who arrive lawfully before Brexit will get the same rights to work, healthcare and benefits as UK citizens. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower.

