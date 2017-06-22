EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the yesterday’s trading session, the Euro spot traded higher by 0.3 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 13 percent (EURINR) as weakness in the DX in the last session supported an upside. Besides, the onset of Brexit negotiations led to cautiousness in the markets that affected the price trend of the shared currency. After one day of talks that happened yesterday, both the chief negotiators from UK and EU commented that the initial focus will be on expat rights, financial settlement and "other separation issues". The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said he was "not in the frame of mind to make concessions or ask for concessions". Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower.

