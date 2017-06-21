App
Jun 21, 2017 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, in the yesterday’s trading session, the Euro spot traded lower by 0.13 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 1 9 percent (EURINR) as the onset of Brexit negotiations led to cautiousness in the markets that affected the price trend of the shared currency.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


In the yesterday’s trading session, the Euro spot traded lower by 0.13 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 1 9 percent (EURINR) as the onset of Brexit negotiations led to cautiousness in the markets that affected the price trend of the shared currency. After one day of talks that happened yesterday, both the chief negotiators from UK and EU commented that the initial focus will be on expat rights, financial settlement and "other separation issues". The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said he was "not in the frame of mind to make concessions or ask for concessions". Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower.


OUTLOOK
Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

